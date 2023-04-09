2 horses ditch their riders in Pepperell, run off down street
PEPPERELL - Two horses were spotted running through part of Pepperell Sunday morning without their riders.
Doorbell camera video showed the two horses galloping down Heald Street just before 11 a.m.
Police said the riders had been thrown from the horses. They weren't seriously hurt, but the horses ran away.
The horses eventually returned to their barn down the street on their own.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.