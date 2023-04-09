Watch CBS News
Local News

2 horses ditch their riders in Pepperell, run off down street

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PEPPERELL - Two horses were spotted running through part of Pepperell Sunday morning without their riders.

Doorbell camera video showed the two horses galloping down Heald Street just before 11 a.m.

pepperell.jpg
Two horses galloped down Heald Street in Pepperell Easter Sunday morning. Chantelle Brooks

Police said the riders had been thrown from the horses. They weren't seriously hurt, but the horses ran away.

The horses eventually returned to their barn down the street on their own. 

WBZ-News Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 3:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.