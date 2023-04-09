2 horses ditch their riders in Pepperell, run off down street

PEPPERELL - Two horses were spotted running through part of Pepperell Sunday morning without their riders.

Doorbell camera video showed the two horses galloping down Heald Street just before 11 a.m.

Two horses galloped down Heald Street in Pepperell Easter Sunday morning. Chantelle Brooks

Police said the riders had been thrown from the horses. They weren't seriously hurt, but the horses ran away.

The horses eventually returned to their barn down the street on their own.