Hoop Hop basketball tournament celebrates 10 years in Roxbury

ROXBURY - The Hoop Hop basketball tournament is marking its tenth tournament Saturday in Roxbury.

The tournament is held at the Roxbury YMCA. In addition to the basketball, Hoop Hop features a resource fair, an artisans marketplace and live entertainment. Backpacks are also given out to get kids ready for school.

The goal is to bring the community together and inspire kids and teens.

"What I hope is that they get to see examples of people who are creative and artists in their own community sometimes who are maybe even their peers that can show a way that they can impact their own community and give something back in the future," said Hoop Hop founder Bakari Barrett.

The tournament also raises money for the Roxbury YMCA.