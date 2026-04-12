Body of man who accidentally fell off bridge into New Hampshire river recovered

The body of a New Hampshire man was recovered Sunday morning in the Merrimack River after he is believed to have accidentally fallen off a railroad bridge and into the water below.

New Hampshire State Police said that 25-year-old Jeremiah Willey was walking on a railroad bridge near Riverside Street in Hooksett when he fell into the water below around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness told police they saw Willey struggling to stay above the surface before he went under and did not come back up.

New Hampshire Fish and Game deployed boats with side-scan sonar. Divers also entered the water to search the area.

After several hours on Saturday, the search was called off temporarily.

Crews returned to the water on Sunday, and around 9:15 a.m. located Willey's body. Police did not provide additional details about where Willey's body was found or the circumstances that led to him falling into the water.

In addition to Fish and Game crews and state police, the Hooksett Police Department, Hooksett Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

New Hampshire State Police said Willey's death is not considered suspicious, and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (603) 223-8620.

No additional details are currently available.

Located near Manchester, New Hampshire in Hillsboro County, Hooksett is about 60 miles north of Boston.

The Merrimack River runs through a large portion of New Hampshire and into Massachusetts.