"Hocus Pocus 2" trailer released: "Salem, we're back!"

The Sanderson Sisters announce their return to Salem in the trailer released Tuesday for "Hocus Pocus 2."

"Lock up your children," Bette Midler's character Winifred cackles. "Yes, Salem - we're back!"

This Halloween season, some legends never die. 🕯



Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. #HocusPocus2 pic.twitter.com/FYjgVyAdkf — Hocus Pocus 2 (@HocusPocusMovie) June 28, 2022

The highly anticipated sequel was shot in Rhode Island. Crews were spotted filming in Providence and at La Salle Academy, one of the oldest schools in the state. The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s.

Along with Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning as the witchy sisters, who are accidentally brought back to modern-day Salem. Also making appearances in the film are Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen and "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham.

The movie is set to be released on Disney+ on September 30, a month before Halloween.