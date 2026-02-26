Massachusetts elementary school evacuated over concerns about snow on roof

Concerns over heavy snow on the roof of Plymouth River Elementary School in Hingham, Massachusetts, forced students and staff to transfer to the high school after officials noticed signs of structural stress on Thursday.

"The building inspectors probably know they're getting close to their weight limits," said Andrew Spalt, the owner of Total Tree Care. He says evacuating the school was the right decision.

Some towns on the South Shore got more than 30 inches of snow during Monday's blizzard.

"If the roof fails, that can be catastrophic," Spalt said.

Spalt understands the risks heavy snow brings because for 40 years, he's built a business removing it.

"Especially with a flat roof, that snow is just going to sit and sit," he explained.

He says even what looks like a small amount of snow can quickly add up and become overwhelming.

"If you have one inch over 100 square feet, you're probably talking 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of weight," he explained. "So, it can get astronomical, and it definitely could be catastrophic if it fell through."

In a worst-case scenario the Spalt said, "With kids underneath, it would be like an avalanche with lumber and debris on top."

To prevent a collapse like the one earlier this week at the vacant former Sacred Heart High School in Kingston, officials say Hingham's facilities team and roofing specialists are working quickly to clear the roof.

Families are being asked to watch for updates as snow removal continues. The superintendent says more information will be shared as it becomes available.