Hilary's remnants could bring stormy weather to New England later this week

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

So do you want the good news or the bad news first?

Let's go positive vibes! The next several days look fantastic! There is essentially zero chance of rain (after a few isolated PM showers Monday) and the humidity will be so low, the fall-feels will be flowing!

Of course, in true summer 2023 fashion, we won't be able to hold on to the lovely weather for long - and the timing of the next bout of wet weather is all too familiar. Since the start of meteorological summer, it has rained in Boston on 8 of 12 Fridays and half of all the Saturdays and Sundays.

Here we go again:

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Some of the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will head our way by Friday, all the way from the West Coast. Looks like we could be in for another stormy end of the week.

So, you can choose to be optimistic and celebrate the nice weather ahead, albeit during the workweek. . .

Or you can go all glass half empty and focus on the sky-high ragweed levels. . .

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

And the potential soaking rainfall Friday and Saturday. . .

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

One more topic you will hear us discussing this week during the weather reports: The Tropics.

Things are heating up in the Tropical Atlantic. As of this writing, there are five tropical systems of note in various stages of either decay or growth.

WBZ-TV CBS Boston

None of them pose any immediate threat to the U.S., and only one, "Franklin" has any chance of strengthening into a hurricane this week.

We will keep a close eye on everything spinning around in the Tropics and let you know when and if anything could impact the East Coast.

Have a great week!