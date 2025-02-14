Flu classified as "high severity" nationwide, cases spike in Massachusetts

Amrita Sidhu finally got her flu shot, but only at the urging of her daughter who is in the medical profession and seeing a spike in severe cases of the flu in Massachusetts. "I feel quite healthy, maybe laziness, I think. I needed a little nudge," said Sidhu getting her shot at Union Pharmacy in Newton Center.

It's not just a spike but a "high severity" of flu cases nationwide for the first time in several years, according to the CDC. At Union Pharmacy it's driving people to come for their shots.

They're coming in already sick and being preventative said pharmacist Laura Vanaria. "When it hits a household or neighbor, a friend, family member I think it's motivating folks to come back in," Vanaria said.

Only 38% vaccinated in Massachusetts

In Massachusetts motivation appears to be lacking with only 38% of residents of all ages now vaccinated against the flu.

Tim DePratti got his early in the season. "I'm in the restaurant industry and around a lot of people so I make sure that I get all my shots so I can be protected," DePratti said.

Health experts say this strain of the flu has a short incubation period and develops quickly, not to mention after a mild start to the winter the temperature has plunged.

"The cold wave and snowfall led people to move indoors. As we know all these respiratory viruses spread in close settings, in congregate settings," said Dr. Sandeep Jubbal, an infectious disease specialist at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

The silver lining is that COVID and RSV cases have not been on the rise. Flu cases which peaked after the holidays and started to drop have now done a U-turn.

"We tend to be shortsighted, as things go down, we don't worry about it anymore," said retired doctor Brook Longmaid who was picking up a prescription at Union Pharmacy.

Pharmacy now administering more vaccines

The pharmacy is administering at least 20 vaccines a day which is double from a week ago, while patient visits to hospitals and doctors' offices are higher from any peak week on record.

"I definitely don't want to go the hospital, that's one place I don't want to be," said Amrita Sidhu.

While it may be mid-February, health experts say it's not too late to get the shot.