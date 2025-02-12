Massachusetts sees highest number of flu cases in years and only 2 out of 5 people are vaccinated

Flu deaths outpace COVID deaths in 22 states Flu deaths outpace COVID deaths in 22 states for first time since pandemic began 01:31

BOSTON - The number of flu cases in Massachusetts is at its highest percentage in years, according to the Department of Public Health, and they're urging everyone to get vaccinated.

Flu levels very high

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, last week more than 10% of patient visits were related to the flu. Plus, nearly 7% of hospitalizations in the state are flu-related and there have been at least 98 deaths.

Flu levels are still very high. We're seeing dozens of patients in our urgent care each day with the flu and people feel just terrible: body aches, fever, chills, cough, sore throat.

Doctors urge people to get vaccinated

One big problem is that only two out of every five Massachusetts residents, or about 38%, got immunized this season, even though everyone six months and older should get vaccinated. And yes, you can still get the flu if you're vaccinated, but your symptoms should be milder and you're much less likely to end up in the hospital.

Babies, young children, and the elderly are most at risk for flu, as are people with asthma and other underlying health conditions. So if you haven't gotten a vaccine yet, do it now. Flu season can extend through April. And if you think you have the flu, call your doctor right away. You may be eligible for treatment with an antiviral medication.

Nationally, for the first time since the pandemic, more people have died of the flu than COVID-19. For the week ending Jan. 25, nearly 1.7% of all deaths nationwide were attributed to the flu, compared to roughly 1.5% being the result of COVID-19, according to the CDC..