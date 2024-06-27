What's it like serving on a high-profile court case in Massachusetts? A former juror weighs in

Whitey Bulger juror shares what it's like serving on a high-profile court case

BOSTON - As deliberations continue in the murder trial of Karen Read, a former juror from another high-profile court case in Massachusetts shared with WBZ-TV what the experience was like.

The longer jury deliberations go on, the more the crowd of court watchers outside Norfolk County Superior Court wonders what's going on in the jury room.

"We're just hopeful, it's coming," said Janice Creeden.

"Just hope that we get a verdict today," said Wendy Brisson.

"Very, very emotional"

Those who've served on juries for high-profile cases understand why jurors are taking their time. "It changed my life, and I think about it often," said Janet Uhlar. She was part of the jury for the notorious gangster Whitey Bulger's two-and-a-half month-long trial. They deliberated over the course of five days. "Very, very emotional. A lot of anger, a lot of fighting," she said. "Just a lot of headbutting at times."

After the verdict in the first of Patriots star Aaron Hernandez's two murder trials, jurors who deliberated over seven days talked about emotions running high. "Were there tears in the jury room?" they were asked.

"Yes, yes," one juror answered.

Despite those tears, most jurors say they genuinely try to put it aside and be fair. "You try not to form an opinion until you've seen the evidence," said a Hernandez juror.

"We followed the court's orders, assume that the man sitting in that seat is innocent until the prosecution proves he's guilty," said another Hernandez juror.

Safety concerns for jurors



There also could be safety concerns. Uhlar said she wasn't expecting that to be part of her life after jury duty. "I got letters and phone calls, and I got an envelope that made it look like there was a powder in it," she said.

For now, she said she hopes the immense amount of public attention on the Karen Read case doesn't make jurors feel rushed. "If it takes weeks, forget about the pressure outside. Take their time and be certain of what they decide." She said there's no going back, at least she hopes. "I never want to do it again!"