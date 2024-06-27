Waiting for a Karen Read verdict? Here's what the jury has to consider

Breaking down the Karen Read murder trial as case goes to jury

DEDHAM - The Karen Read murder trial is now in its final phase, ten weeks after it began with jury selection at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex has been covering the trial for CBS News Boston. She said there's an "air of anticipation" at the courthouse now that jurors are deliberating. The jury of six women and six men got the case Tuesday afternoon.

"I rarely noticed them look at Karen Read," Rex said of watching the jury during the trial. "They were looking at the witnesses. They were looking at the lawyers. That could be based on where she's positioned (in the courtroom). It's definitely interesting."

Karen Read watches as the jury enters Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Wednesday June 26, 2024. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP

In the indictment, Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury or death.

The lesser included offenses

The jury can also consider "lesser included offenses" in their deliberations.

"For example, if manslaughter while OUI includes some element of intent or intentionally committing this crime, they could instead consider a charge 'with recklessness.' If they don't have enough for that they could consider a charge where it's 'negligent motor vehicle homicide' so almost moving down in the mindset ranks. The jurors are given the option, if they can't find the highest charge beyond a reasonable doubt, they could consider a lower charge," Rex said.

With all of these charges, for the prosecution to get any conviction, the jury has to believe that Karen Read hit John O'Keefe with her SUV, whether she intended to or not.

"There's no charge they can convict her of without believing that that car accident happened," Rex said.

Karen Read verdict results

If Read is convicted on any of the charges, here is the estimated prison time for each.

The second-degree murder charge would get her life in prison.

If the jury convicts her of manslaughter, she faces five to 20 years in prison.

If they find her guilty of leaving the scene, that charge carries a prison sentence of six months to two years.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Karen Read jury taking their time

"A lot of people, especially the people who are here outside to support Karen Read, this might be the first murder trial they're following. They think, 'The reasonable doubt is so overwhelming, she should be acquitted within 30 minutes.' Even if that's true, that's just not how this works." Rex said.

"These jurors were instructed by the judge to look over all of the evidence, over 650 exhibits of evidence that they're given. They listened intently for nine weeks. I don't think they're going to come to a rash decision here. They were instructed to take the time and talk through it. I just don't think people should read too much into them taking their time deliberating."

"Free Karen Read" community

As many as 400 "Free Karen Read" supporters from around the country have been camped outside the courthouse this week. The crowd grew as the trial moved closer to jury deliberations.

"I think they're a part of something," Rex said. "For them to become a community."

"At this point, this narrative about a coverup, it's been really widespread. Not in that courtroom. Outside of that courtroom. That's the narrative that is captured on social media, and a lot of times, as a result, the victim can kind of be forgotten in all of this at times."