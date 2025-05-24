Provincetown restaurant customers potentially exposed to hepatitis A, health officials warn

Health officials are warning customers who dined at The Red Inn in Provincetown to get checked for hepatitis A due to a potential exposure from a worker at the restaurant.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that anyone who ate at the restaurant between April 30 and May 15 should talk to their doctor as soon as possible. The employee, who tested positive, could've exposed customers between those dates.

If you think you were exposed to hepatitis A, your doctor may be able to provide a preventative treatment if you are within two weeks of being exposed and haven't developed symptoms. Preventive treatment includes the hepatitis A immune globulin and vaccine.

Anyone aged 34 years or younger may have been vaccinated for the disease.

Symptoms of hepatitis A

These are the symptoms to look out for, according to health officials:

Fever

Fatigue

Nausea and loss of appetite

Vomiting

Diarrhea



Jaundice

Symptoms typically can clear within two weeks, but severe cases can last anywhere from four to six weeks or longer. Anyone who is infected is highly contagious and can easily spread through food and drinks as well as close contact.

It is recommended that if you have hepatitis A, you should vigorously wash your hands, wrists, between fingers, and under fingernails before handling any food and after using the bathroom.