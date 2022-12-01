Watch CBS News
Boy dressed as member of King's Guard meets Prince William and Princess Catherine in Somerville

SOMERVILLE – A young boy who spent hours waiting in Somerville dressed as a member of The King's Guard got the chance of a lifetime as he met the Prince and Princess of Wales Thursday.

Henry Duinov-Teixeira wore the Beefeaster costume hoping to meet the royal family during their visit to Greentown Labs.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston - Day 2
Henry Duinov-Teixeira meets the Prince and Princess of Wales in Somerville, Massachusetts, December 1, 2022. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Toward the end of the couple's visit, members of security brought Henry up onto the sidewalk to wait for them.

As they exited the building, William and Catherine stopped to talk to the boy. He handed them flowers, saluted and chatted with them before they left for the next stop in Chelsea.

"I am going to scream to my BFF and tell them I am famous because I got to be like every single newspaper, on the TV. It was crazy," Henry said.

The prince and princess tweeted a photo from the exchange. 

Henry said the royal couple asked him his name, complimented his costume, and thanked him for the flowers.

"It was crazy. I wasn't actually that nervous now that I think about it when I actually did it," Henry said.

