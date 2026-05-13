Slow-moving band of heavy rain could cause flooding in Massachusetts Thursday; warm weekend ahead

Periods of heavy rain are expected throughout the day on Thursday in southern New England. While it will not be raining at all times and all places, this looks like a situation where when it is raining, it is pouring.

During the Thursday morning commute, there is likely to be a slow-moving band of downpours impacting travel in central and eastern Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By midday, that band of heavy rain will move eastward with the highest risk of downpours located across coastal areas.

Conditions will vary quite a bit from place-to-place Thursday afternoon and evening. We expect some lingering downpours mixed with areas of partial sunshine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By Friday, the center of the storm system will move offshore, and most of southern New England will remain within its cyclonic flow.

It will be a very gray day with some pockets of drizzle and showers rotating from north to south on a chilly north-northeast wind.

Localized flooding possible

We may see some clearing very late in the day around sunset.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely from town to town. The majority of the area will likely receive between .5"-1.0", but some isolated pockets of 1-3" are possible under the heaviest downpours.

Should rainfall totals exceed 1.0", some localized flooding is possible.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Warmest weekend since October

Following Friday, we are in for a shift of seasons. Temperatures will soar into the 70s and 80s starting on Saturday and lasting through the middle of next week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In fact, this weekend will be the warmest weekend in the Boston area since early October.