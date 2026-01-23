Governor Healey asks people to "stay indoors" and "off the roads" amid winter storm and cold temperatures

Governor Maura Healey asked people to "stay inside" and "off the roads" as Massachusetts is expected to be hit with freezing temperatures and a major winter storm.

Temperatures will dip over the weekend before the snowstorm brings between one to two feet of snow to parts of the state, including Boston.

"We're taking this storm very seriously," Healey said at a weather press conference.

Only essential travel

Healey asked people to stay indoors if able this weekend, as wind chills will plummet to -15 to -25 degrees on Saturday morning.

"If you do have to go outdoors, please dress warmly in layers, don't have exposed skin," Healey said.

Frostbite can happen in under 30 minutes with these conditions. Traveling during the cold and storm is not recommended.

"I ask people to stay off the roads as best you can," Healey said at a press conference about the weather.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASSDOT) Secretary Jonathan Gulliver said that his crew is prepared for the long storm and to keep roadways properly plowed and salted.

"Travel could be difficult at times," Gulliver said about Monday's driving conditions. "We want you to be safe."

Anyone traveling on an MBTA train or on the roads is asked to give themselves extra time. MBTA Commuter Rail trains and buses will operate on a storm schedule. All other trains are expected to run normally. To check the train schedule, visit MBTA.com.

Gulliver explained that after the storm ends, it will take his crew around 4 hours to finish cleaning up.

Healey and officials are recommending that people work remotely if possible. All non-essential state employees will be required to work remotely, according to Healey.

"I encourage employers in the private sector to think about doing the same," Healey said.

Staying prepared

Healey asked residents to prepare for the possibility of losing power. Everyone is asked to gather all essentials before dangerous conditions set in.

Anyone using a space heater, wood-burning stove, or fireplace is asked to be mindful of use and the possibility of fire. Please check all carbon monoxide and fire detectors before the storm hits.

"We don't want to see our firefighters and first responders tapped during this period," Healey said.

If you do lose power and need access to a state warming facility, call MASS-211.