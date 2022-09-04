Head-on crash kills 1, injures 6 in Tyngsboro
TYNGSBORO -- A crash killed one woman and left six people injured on Saturday. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Frost Road in Tyngsboro.
Police said a Toyota Tundra with two adults and two kids and a Toyota Corolla with three women collided head-on.
Two of the women from the Corolla were med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital. The third was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Everyone from the Tundra was taken to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Police have not released the identity of anyone involved.
