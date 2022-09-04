Watch CBS News
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 6 in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO -- A crash killed one woman and left six people injured on Saturday. It happened around 3:45 p.m. on Frost Road in Tyngsboro. 

Police said a Toyota Tundra with two adults and two kids and a Toyota Corolla with three women collided head-on. 

Two of the women from the Corolla were med-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital. The third was taken to Lowell General Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

Everyone from the Tundra was taken to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved. 

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:55 PM

