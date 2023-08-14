Haverhill sinkhole gets temporary fix; 22 residents still displaced

HAVERHILL - Officials say it will take weeks and at least $1 million to fix the broken pipe that caused a huge sinkhole on Ford Street.

However, the city said it installed a temporary wastewater bypass and backfilled and stabilized the hole after heavy storms hit the area last Tuesday. The 100-year-old sewer line failed and started pulling soil into the pipe, creating a 15-foot deep sinkhole that came within 15 feet of a five-unit apartment building. The building was evacuated.

A sinkhole formed behind a home on Ford Street after last week's storms. CBS Boston

The city said it doesn't expect the apartment building to be accessible until Wednesday. The 22 people that have been displaced are staying at the Hampton Hotel at the city's expense.

The mayor declared a local state of emergency Friday in an effort to free up funding for repairs.

Thirty-two residences and three businesses have asked for state and federal emergency funds to repair damage caused by last week's heavy rains. The last day to file a claim is August 17.