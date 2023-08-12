Watch CBS News
Massive sinkhole forces evacuations in Haverhill after storm

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL - Nearly two dozen people have been evacuated out of a multi-family home in Haverhill after a sinkhole formed following Tuesday's storms. 

The city said a 100-year-old sewer line failed and started pulling soil into the pipe, which ultimately caused the sinkhole to form.

As of Friday night, the sinkhole had reached within 15 feet of a multi-family home on Ford Street, according to city officials. It is 15 feet deep and has been growing by the day. 

The residents were moved out of the building as a precautionary measure. The city said they placed some in a nearby hotel and others opted to move in with relatives. 

Robert Ward is the Public Works Director in Haverhill. "It's one of the more intense rain storms I have seen since I have been here," said Ward. "There is a lot of damage around the city. Localized areas, drainage culverts, things like that. A lot of water in people's basements." 

Ward estimated the total damage from Tuesday's storms to total $1 million in Haverhill. The mayor declared a local state of emergency Friday in an effort to free up funding for repairs. 

Crews are now working to build a bypass for the sewer line so that a team of engineers can come in and stabilize the sinkhole. Ward said repairs should be made by Tuesday, but the timeline is subject to delays.  

