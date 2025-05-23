Massachusetts congressman outraged by Trump's actions against Harvard, "morons and buffoons"

On Friday, a federal judge temporarily blocked a Trump administration plan to revoke Harvard University's ability to enroll international students. This move was in response to an emergency lawsuit filed by Harvard.

Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch is outraged by the Trump administration's effort to ban foreign students.

"It will take years, maybe decades to repair the damage that Donald Trump and that group of morons and buffoons is doing to this country each and every day," Rep. Lynch said Friday. "It's just disgraceful."

Lynch said he stands in opposition to the Trump administration's actions.

"This president and this administration is dragging this country down. Down. Every single day in the eyes of the world. In the eyes of its own citizens," Lynch said.

"It will send a message"

More than a quarter of Harvard students are international, which is why immigration experts think the Trump administration is targeting the school.

"It will send a message to everybody else that, hey, either you comply, or we don't really care who you are," immigration attorney Hector Quiroga said. "We're going to be able to pull these funding. And it would be very devastating to the university."

President Trump has accused Harvard of creating an unsafe campus environment with protests and demanded activity records for all international students.

Uncertainty at Harvard

Harvard international students say they're "scared," and their U.S. citizen friends are "scared for them as well," according to interviews with WBZ.

It's senior week at Harvard, and graduating seniors say there's an uncertainty in the air at many of their events. "The vibe there, the mood was just totally killed," said Cameron Snowden, a graduating senior. "Everybody was just thinking about how all of their international friends are going to be sent home potentially next year."

There is a hearing in federal court in Boston on the lawsuit and Trump administration's plans on Thursday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.