"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" coming to Boston for 6 weeks later this year

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" comes to Boston for 6-week run in November

The Tony Award-winning play that's a sequel to the story of Harry Potter is coming to Boston later this year.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will be at the Emerson Colonial Theatre for six weeks from Nov. 9 to Dec. 20. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. and will range in prices from $49 to $149. Select premium seats will also be available for $199.

Sequel to "Harry Potter" books

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is a sequel to the popular fantasy series and takes place where the last movie and book left off, 19 years after Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger saved the wizarding world. In the play, they're joined by the next generation that arrives at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, including Harry's son Albus.

Highest-grossing Broadway play

The play premiered in London in 2016 before opening in New York in 2018, where it won six Tony Awards, including Best Play. It also holds the Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with more than $270 million in sales and 2.5 million tickets sold. The play is currently on its first-ever North American tour and is also making stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta and Minneapolis before coming to Boston.

Tickets can be bought at the Emerson Colonial Theatre box office on Boylston Street or online. Theatergoers can also sign up for an exclusive ticket presale on the theater's website.