'Sweet, kind, funny': Harmony Montgomery's mother shares memories of young girl

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of Harmony Montgomery shared memories of the little girl at a vigil on Sunday. Harmony's father Adam was charged with her death last but her body had not been found.

Crystal Sorey has mostly stayed away from the media since her daughter was reported missing last November.

"Sweet, kind, funny. Oh god, that girl could talk," said Sorey.

"Her whole room was Minnie Mouse. She had a four-foot Minnie Mouse doll in her room," Sorey recalled. She wore a Minnie Mouse costume as a way to honor Harmony. "I wanted to come here like this to represent something that makes her happy."

The mother spoke to a small crowd that gathered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Hugs and memories were shared.

"People are coming together. All over Manchester people are coming together," said one man.

"It is no longer about who did what, it's about what should've been done," another supporter said.

"All the good memories are in Haverhill and Boston," Sorey said. "So we just want to close this chapter on New Hampshire because nothing good happened here for her."

Sorey reported her daughter missing last year but police believe she was last seen in 2019, when Harmony was five and in the custody of her father, Adam Montgomery.

On October 24, Adam was charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of causing Harmony's death by repeatedly striking her with a closed fist.

"I have my days where I still can't believe it. I didn't think this would be the outcome," said Sorey.

She describes the past year as a living hell and is focused on moving forward with her daughter's legacy.

"She has impacted people all over the world and our goal is to make changes in her name so this doesn't happen again, and again, and again," Sorey said.

There is still a $150,000 reward for information that could lead to Harmony's body.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, is facing charges related to the case, but not her disappearance. She's currently working on a plea deal with investigators.