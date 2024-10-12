Political message illegally projected onto Massachusetts town water tower

By SAMANTHA CHANEY

HANSON- A political sign displaying the message "Trump 2024" was projected onto a Massachusetts water tower for the second night in a row on Saturday.

Authorities became aware that a resident on High Street was projecting the image from their property onto Hanson's municipal water tower on Friday, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

In response to the illegal message, highway department employees set up spotlights to dim the message. The town said they are considering further action to dull the projection.

"The Town of Hanson respects the free speech rights of all residents, and the right of all residents to express their political views," said Lisa Green, the town's administrator, in a statement Saturday. "But not on Town property or in a manner that makes it appear that the Town of Hanson is endorsing any political candidate."

The sign is causing a controversy in the town, with just over three weeks until Election Day.

"I think it's awesome," one resident said.

"He's a terrible man and for it to be, town water tower, advertising either one is wrong," resident Patricia Riggs said.

Costing taxpayer dollars

Until the activity is discontinued, the town has issued a $100 fine per day to the resident responsible.

The fine will go towards covering costs related to covering up the message, but the town says it is unlikely it will cover the whole cost.

"A significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment."

According to the administrator, the town is also working on presenting a cease and desist order.