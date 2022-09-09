Watch CBS News
Local News

Deer saved by Hanover firefighters after being entangled in lacrosse net

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HANOVER -- A deer had to be saved by Hanover firefighters after being caught in, of all things, a lacrosse net.

The Hanover Fire Department was called to a house after a large buck was seen caught in a net. 

The deers' antlers were entangled, but firefighters cut the netting to allow the deer to be free.

deer-in-lacrosse-net.jpg
A deer was caught in a lacrosse net in Hanover. Hanover Fire Department

"The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild!" the Hanover Fire Department said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 9:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.