Deer saved by Hanover firefighters after being entangled in lacrosse net
HANOVER -- A deer had to be saved by Hanover firefighters after being caught in, of all things, a lacrosse net.
The Hanover Fire Department was called to a house after a large buck was seen caught in a net.
The deers' antlers were entangled, but firefighters cut the netting to allow the deer to be free.
"The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild!" the Hanover Fire Department said.
