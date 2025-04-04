"Hands Off" protests to be held April 5 in Boston and across Massachusetts

Hundreds of "Hands Off" protests will be held across the country Saturday, April 5, aimed at sending a message to President Donald Trump and his controversial billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

Dozens of the protests are scheduled around Massachusetts, including one on Boston Common, starting at 11 a.m. at the Parkman Bandstand.

What is the Hands Off protest?

According to a statement from national organizers, "Hands Off" is a "national day of action" that will bring members of Congress, community leaders and "everyday people" together to "call on Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on."

"With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education," organizers said.

President Trump and Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, has fired hundreds of thousands of government workers since Trump took office in January. Musk has been named as a special government employee, but it's not clear exactly how long he will be with the administration.

The president is scheduled to be in Florida this weekend, starting with a MAGA Inc. Candelight Dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Friday night. He has not commented on the planned protests yet.

Boston protest

The Boston protest will begin with a march to City Hall Plaza, where a rally will be held. Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey heads a long list of speakers. They're expected to begin their speeches at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers said there will also be a "special acoustic set from the Dropkick Murphys." The event is expected to end around 2 p.m.

Hands Off protest locations

"Hands Off" protests are planned for all 50 states. You can get more information here.