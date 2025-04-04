Watch CBS News
Trump hosting $1 million a person super PAC dinner as stocks sink over tariffs

By
Arden Farhi
Senior White House producer
Arden Farhi is the senior White House producer at CBS News. He has covered several presidential campaigns and the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations. He also produces "The Takeout with Major Garrett."
Arden Farhi,
Kathryn Watson
Politics Reporter
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.
Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Trump on China's retaliatory tariffs
Trump reacts to China's retaliatory tariffs as U.S. stocks continue to slide 08:23

As stocks continued to slide after markets opened, President Trump is speaking at a $1 million dollar-a-person candlelight dinner Friday at Mar-a-Lago, according to an invitation reviewed by CBS News. The fundraiser is for MAGA Inc, a super PAC that supports Mr. Trump. 

MAGA Inc. can raise unlimited money but is barred from coordinating directly with Mr. Trump's campaign arm. The fine print for the Friday's invitation says the president is attending as a guest speaker and not soliciting donations. 

Another $1 million-a-head MAGA Inc. dinner is scheduled for April 24 in Washington, according to the invitation. Donors can "co-host" that dinner for $2.5 million or become a "host" for $5 million. 

On Thursday, a day after Trump announced worldwide tariffs, the president attended a LIV Golf dinner in Miami ahead of a three-day LIV tournament taking place at Trump National Doral. 

The president arrived at his golf course in West Palm Beach Friday morning.

Mr. Trump will miss Friday's midday dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers who died in a training accident in Lithuania. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is expected to attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base. 

Mr. Trump's Florida properties have been filling up with bookings by congressional Republicans, donors and other Trump supporters.

The president, who criticized predecessors Barack Obama and Joe Biden for their time on the golf course or on vacation, was sure to tell reporters as he left for his Florida properties for the weekend on Thursday afternoon that the LIV tournament this weekend would benefit some charities. 

"They're having a big event, a lot of charitable causes are involved, so we look forward to that," the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn Thursday. 

