Parking while pregnant? Boston could let drivers use handicap spots

BOSTON - A Boston city councilor is proposing expanding handicap parking access to include pregnant people.

District 3 City Councilor John Fitzgerald is calling for a hearing to look at letting those entering the third trimester of pregnancy request a temporary handicapped parking placard. Part of his motivation comes from family experience.

"I remember the day when my wife well into pregnancy said at the time, and probably in more slightly colorful language, that she should be able to park in handicap spots given her condition," Fitzgerald said at Wednesday's meeting.

Why pregnant people may need handicap parking access

Fitzgerald's hearing order says back pain or swollen feet during pregnancy can make walking difficult, and other medical conditions associated with pregnancy like gestational diabetes or high blood pressure "may require closer parking to minimize physical exertion."

It also says closer parking could help prevent falls, and being able to park in a handicap space may be critical for a pregnant person having a medical emergency.

Pregnant parking policies

The proposal cites laws for parking while pregnant in Texas and in Illinois, where those in the third trimester can use a disability placard for 90 days. In Minnesota, lawmakers put forth a similar proposal last summer.

Fitzgerald also noted that stores like Target and Buy Buy Baby often have parking spots for parents with small kids and those who are expecting.

Right now, the proposal does not suggest adding more handicap parking spaces in the city. The next step is for a Council committee to hold a hearing with city officials and the public invited to attend.