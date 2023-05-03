Watch CBS News
Health

World Maternal Mental Health Day raises awareness about experiences during and after pregnancy

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

U.S. maternal deaths spiked in 2021: Report
Maternal deaths in U.S. increased 40% in 2021, new CDC report shows 05:10

BOSTON - May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day, which raises awareness about mental health conditions women experience during and after pregnancy. Many continue to suffer in silence.

There is still a stigma around mental health disorders, in general, and especially before and after child birth when the world tells new moms that this is supposed to be the happiest time of their lives. Yet experts say perinatal mental health disorders are the most common complication of child birth. In fact, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy.

But in addition to the "baby blues," postpartum depression, and anxiety, people can suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma, bipolar disorders, and psychosis. And only 25 percent of those suffering receive treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to your prenatal provider or there is an organization called Postpartum Support International which provides support and resources. You can call or text "Help" to 1-800-944-4773.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 11:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.