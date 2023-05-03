World Maternal Mental Health Day raises awareness about experiences during and after pregnancy

U.S. maternal deaths spiked in 2021: Report Maternal deaths in U.S. increased 40% in 2021, new CDC report shows 05:10

BOSTON - May 3 is World Maternal Mental Health Day, which raises awareness about mental health conditions women experience during and after pregnancy. Many continue to suffer in silence.

There is still a stigma around mental health disorders, in general, and especially before and after child birth when the world tells new moms that this is supposed to be the happiest time of their lives. Yet experts say perinatal mental health disorders are the most common complication of child birth. In fact, 1 in 5 women and 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy.

But in addition to the "baby blues," postpartum depression, and anxiety, people can suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma, bipolar disorders, and psychosis. And only 25 percent of those suffering receive treatment.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to your prenatal provider or there is an organization called Postpartum Support International which provides support and resources. You can call or text "Help" to 1-800-944-4773.