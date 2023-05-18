Hampus Lindholm played on fractured foot for a month

BOSTON -- The abrupt conclusion to the Bruins' season did not bring with it the announcement of many major injuries. Now more than two weeks after their final game, news of one serious injury has emerged.

It comes from Hampus Lindholm, who revealed that he had a fractured foot, and that he played on it for a month.

That news actually came out on May 9, but The Boston Globe's Matt Porter found the story from Aftonbladet and reported the news on Wednesday.

"I found out this morning that I have been playing with a fracture in one foot for the past month, so I unfortunately had to turn down the WC game earlier today," Lindholm texted to reporter Per Bjurman (via Google translation).

Lindholm suffered a foot injury after blocking a shot against Detroit on March 11, and he missed the team's game the next day. But he finished out the rest of the season, recording 11 points (2-9-11) with a plus-9 rating in his final 16 games of the season.

The 29-year-old Lindholm played in 80 games during the regular season, his first full season in Boston. He scored 10 goals and recorded 43 assists while posting a league-best plus-49 rating. He didn't record a point in seven playoff games, though, and he had a plus-2 rating.

A large part of the reason for that drop-off can at least now be understood.