Bruins don't think Hampus Lindholm's injury is anything major

The Boston Bruins are hopeful the lower-body injury that knocked defenseman Hampus Lindholm out of the team's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks Thursday night isn't anything serious. But the team is going to take a cautious approach with the 31-year-old blue liner going forward.

Lindholm will undergo testing on Friday, but head coach Marco Sturm said this latest injury is considered "minor" following the team's overtime win over Chicago. Sturm added the current injury isn't related to the kneecap injury that knocked the veteran out for most of the 2024-25 NHL season.

"We just have to make sure we're going to be smart," said Sturm. "With any of our big guys, we need them for the long run. It sounds like it's not too bad, but we'll see [Friday]."

Lindholm saw just over four minutes of action across six shifts on Thursday night before he left in the first period. It wasn't clear what caused the injury, but it left Boston with just five defensemen the rest of the way.

Lindholm played 20 minutes across 28 shifts in Boston's season-opening win over the Capitals in Washington on Wednesday night.

The Bruins without Hampus Lindholm

Lindholm suffered a right kneecap injury last season on Nov. 12, 2024 and ended up missing the rest of the regular season -- 65 games -- after undergoing surgery. Not having the veteran along the blue line tanked Boston's power play, which ranked 29th in the NHL last year.

Lindholm entered training camp healthy and ready to take his spot on Boston's top defensive pairing alongside Charlie McAvoy, but has now hit a bump in the road. If he's out for any stretch of time, his absence will put more pressure on defensemen McAovy, Nikita Zadorov, Andrew Peeke, Mason Lohrei, and Henri Jokiharju.

Hopefully those D-men are resting up on Boston's off-day Friday, with the Bruins hosting the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Saturday night. If Boston needs another body along the blue line against Buffalo, former Northeastern Husky Jordan Harris --- who was signed in the offseason -- could see some action for Sturm.