Small plane crashes near houses in Hampton, New Hampshire

By Jesse Zanger

HAMPTON, N.H. - A small plane went down near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, not far from several homes. 

It happened at around 10:15 a.m. 

Hampton Fire/Rescue said the pilot - the only person on board - wasn't injured. 

The plane came down in some trees near houses on Reddington Landing. It was largely intact. 

The plane crashed near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire, Feb. 11, 2025. Facebook/Hampton Fire/Rescue

New Hampshire State Police and the FAA were notified about the incident. 

Hampton Airfield is privately owned, and offers aircraft rental as well as a flight school. 

CBS News Boston has a reporter headed to the scene. Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

