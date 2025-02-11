Small plane crashes near houses in Hampton, New Hampshire

HAMPTON, N.H. - A small plane went down near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, not far from several homes.

It happened at around 10:15 a.m.

Hampton Fire/Rescue said the pilot - the only person on board - wasn't injured.

The plane came down in some trees near houses on Reddington Landing. It was largely intact.

The plane crashed near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire, Feb. 11, 2025. Facebook/Hampton Fire/Rescue

New Hampshire State Police and the FAA were notified about the incident.

Hampton Airfield is privately owned, and offers aircraft rental as well as a flight school.

