Small plane crashes near houses in Hampton, New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. - A small plane went down near Hampton Airfield in New Hampshire Tuesday morning, not far from several homes.
It happened at around 10:15 a.m.
Hampton Fire/Rescue said the pilot - the only person on board - wasn't injured.
The plane came down in some trees near houses on Reddington Landing. It was largely intact.
New Hampshire State Police and the FAA were notified about the incident.
Hampton Airfield is privately owned, and offers aircraft rental as well as a flight school.
