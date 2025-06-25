Hampton Beach shooting injures 3; suspect arrested after police pursuit in New Hampshire

A shooting at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire injured three people Tuesday evening. Police said 18-year-old suspect Divaris Ruiz was arrested after a car chase later that night that ended in Deerfield.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Church Street, prompting all officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers in the area to respond to the popular summer destination, police said. Authorities asked people to stay away from the scene while they investigated.

Witnesses told police that they saw a "rowdy" group near the north bath houses, then someone fired multiple shots from a black sports car while it was moving.

The injuries to the three victims were not considered life-threatening, police said. Three cars in the area were also hit by bullets.

Police responded to shots fired at Hampton Beach Tuesday night. Wendy Bamford

Police pursuit ends in Deerfield

Just before 10:30 p.m., investigators said State Police along with officers from Brentwood and Epping pursued the suspect vehicle in a chase that ended in Deerfield. The driver of the Ford Mustang, later identified as Ruiz, tried to run but was soon found and taken into custody, police said.

A 9mm semi-automatic Glock style gun was found in the car, according to police. The car also had a broken rear window that had damage consistent with a gunshot, police said.

Ruiz had a juvenile passenger in the car, police said. That boy's mother came to get her son at the police station, and told officers that Ruiz had picked him up so they could go to Hampton Beach, police said.

Ruiz, who lives in Manchester, is charged with multiple counts of first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct. He is set to appear in Hampton District Court on Wednesday.