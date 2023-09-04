Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of Hampton Beach swimmers saved from rip currents over Labor Day weekend

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire
19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire 02:37

HAMPTON N.H. - More than 50 people were rescued from rip currents at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend.

A total of 45 people were rescued over the weekend, including 37 on Sunday.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, six more people were saved at Hampton Beach before life guards were on duty for the day.

No injuries have been reported from the currents.

Experts say if you are stuck in a rip current, the most important thing to avoid is trying to outpower the current. 

Instead, you should swim lateral to it to get out, or calmly go with the current until and slows down. At that point you can swim diagonal away from the current toward shore. 

For more information about how to avoid them visit the National Weather Service website.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 3:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.