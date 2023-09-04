Dozens of Hampton Beach swimmers saved from rip currents over Labor Day weekend

19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

HAMPTON N.H. - More than 50 people were rescued from rip currents at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend.

A total of 45 people were rescued over the weekend, including 37 on Sunday.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, six more people were saved at Hampton Beach before life guards were on duty for the day.

No injuries have been reported from the currents.

Experts say if you are stuck in a rip current, the most important thing to avoid is trying to outpower the current.

Instead, you should swim lateral to it to get out, or calmly go with the current until and slows down. At that point you can swim diagonal away from the current toward shore.

For more information about how to avoid them visit the National Weather Service website.