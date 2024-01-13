"They're under water"; Storm causes devastating floods at Hampton Beach in N.H.

HAMPTON N.H. - Streets turned to rivers in Hampton, N.H. along Hampton Beach.

The storm left behind a stream of damage of partly flooded homes and cars.

"I've seen a flood, but I've never seen anything like this and I lived here for 35 years," Hampton resident Susan McGee said.

McGee lives on Nudd Avenue. She decided to wait this storm out, but found herself stuck in her third floor apartment.

Her three story home was completely surrounded by water.

"I think it is amazing. Seriously this is like amazing," she said.

Many of the houses are summer homes so they are currently empty, but there are plenty of families who live here year round, like Gabe Bailey who we found walking in the flood waters waste deep.

He lives on Bittersweet and Brown Avenue.

He too decided not to evacuate and now a few of his neighbor's homes are flooded.

"They're under water, yea there's water. I just talked to a neighbor down there and they got water inside their whole house. So, they lost everything," Bailey said.

But like a good neighbor he's doing his part, collecting trash cans and whatever he can find.

"I got some stuff to rescue. I got the neighbors trash barrels, and recycle barrels and a piece of fence. I try to return it to their properties," he said.