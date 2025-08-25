17-year-old drowns in strong current at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

A teenager drowned Sunday night while swimming with his family in strong ocean currents at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the popular beach.

The 17-year-old was swimming with family members when he was pulled away from the shore. The boy's father, a 61-year-old, rushed into the water in an attempt to save his son.

While the father attempted the rescue, he also started struggling and needed to be rescued.

New Hampshire State Police said lifeguards were not on duty at the time, but they returned quickly to the area and entered the water.

The lifeguards were able to bring the teenager and his father back to shore. They performed CPR on the 17-year-old and he was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

Police said the boy's father was also taken to Exeter Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The names of the boy and his father have not been released.

Red flag warnings were in effect Sunday in New Hampshire, urging swimmers to stay out of the water as remnants from Hurricane Erin churned up the surf.

A week earlier, before Hurricane Erin's arrival, rip currents forced lifeguards at Hampton Beach to make 144 rescues over the course of several days.

Not far away at Massachusetts' Salisbury Beach, a boater remains missing after a vessel capsized Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard rescued one person from the capsized boat, but the second person has not yet been found.