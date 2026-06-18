Did Massachusetts legalize haggis? Governor clarifies "executive order" signed with Scotland fans.

Haggis is not on the menu in Boston for the World Cup, despite an "executive order" signed by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey with soccer fans from Scotland this week.

The traditional Scottish meal is a sausage-like dish made of a sheep's heart, liver and lungs, as well as oats, onions and spices. The authentic recipe has been unavailable in America because of a decades-long U.S. Department of Agriculture policy that prohibits livestock lungs from being used in human food.

But in a video posted Wednesday that's been viewed more than 600,000 times on Instagram, Healey welcomed Scottish fans into the State House to sign what appeared to be an executive order.

"Governor, what have we just signed?" Scottish podcaster David McIntosh Jr. asked.

"We've made haggis legal in Massachusetts," Healey responded.

While the post has more than 23,000 likes, it wasn't a real executive order and no laws or regulations have actually been changed. Haggis is still illegal in Massachusetts.

"I have received countless messages from Massachusetts residents, Scotland supporters, legal experts, and at least one very concerned sheep regarding my order making haggis legal in Massachusetts," Healey posted to social media Thursday. "After careful review by my office, I am prepared to clarify that this was, in fact, a joke."

The lighthearted moment was just the latest example of Bostonians embracing the Scottish takeover of the city for two World Cup matches at Boston Stadium in Foxboro.

"What we've seen here in Massachusetts and in Boston is the Scottish people come and just show such joy and such energy," Healey told McIntosh Jr. "This is a time in our world right now, people need that positivity ... and I think that's what people here are going to associate with Scotland."