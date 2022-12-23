18-year-old accused of trying to rape a woman he followed from Wollaston MBTA Station

QUINCY -- An 18-year-old Dorchester man is accused of trying to rape a woman near the Wollaston MBTA Station in Quincy. It happened at Woodbine Street and Cushing Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

According to Quincy Police, Gustavo Woodward followed the victim from the Wollaston station and attacked her from behind.

"She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker," police wrote.

The victim gave a description to the police.

Officers quickly responded to the Wollaston and the Quincy Center T stations. Police at Quincy Center noticed a man on a train coming from Wollaston who matched the description.

Woodward was then arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery. He appeared in court on Friday afternoon and was ordered held without bail pending a 15-day evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital.

Police said the woman was not seriously hurt and she was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Last month, a man was arrested and accused of kidnapping and raping a 64-year-old woman from the Wollaston MBTA station on a Saturday morning.