Quincy man charged with kidnapping woman from MBTA station, raping her

QUINCY - A Quincy man is under arrest, accused of kidnapping and raping a 64-year-old woman over the weekend.

Christian Lynch, 26, allegedly abducted the victim from the Wollaston MBTA station shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney said the victim was taken to another location that still remains under investigation. "It is alleged that she was held there all day, repeatedly assaulted, and eventually transported to a parking area near the Lowes home improvement store in Brockton and left there, still restrained," the district attorney said.

Police said Lynch tried to kidnap another woman hours before at the same MBTA station. That woman was able to get away.

Police said they used surveillance video from the T station to help them identify Lynch. He is facing several charges including rape, kidnapping and strangulation.