'Put the guns down': Neighbors outraged after shooting near Roxbury park sends kids running for cover

BOSTON - A gunfight broke out across the street from a playground and baseball field in Roxbury Wednesday night. Witnesses say the bullets sent kids running for cover.

Frustrated neighbors say whoever is doing this doesn't care about human life and something needs to change.

"I'm very angry because that can be anyone and it doesn't matter who it is, no one should be in the middle of gunfire and violence," said Shekisha Vicks.

A barrage of flying bullets sent Roxbury residents and business owners running for cover. Witnesses say a gunfight erupted on Shawmut Avenue, just feet away from Ramsay Park where kids were playing baseball, and distraught community members visited.

"This just hurt my mind, heart, and stomach just knowing I was just down here an hour and half ago, it could have been me and my mother who was in the midst of this," said Vicks.

The stray bullets pierced parked cars. Those who have lived in the Roxbury community say it's a wonder how no one got hurt or even killed.

Police investigate shooting near Ramsay Park in Roxbury CBS Boston

"My son plays basketball in this neighborhood with the league, so I don't want him to be part of this stuff, so I try to stay out of this area. But that sucks because then I have to drive away from this area just to live," said Nicole Thomas.

Neighbors say the Ramsay Park area is notorious for gun violence. While police have tried to do some outreach efforts in the neighborhood, those who live there every day say it's not enough.

"This particular park where that happened there is a lot of violence that happens in that park, but unfortunately it's just not addressed, it's not addressed," said Vicks.

They have this message for the people carrying out the violence.

"Put the guns down, think about the kids, think about the little young men and women who are out here," Thomas said.

"I want to be safe as well, we should live in a community where we're safe and feel OK," Vicks said.

Boston police say no one has been arrested for the shooting.