The rumors are true: The Ground Round is returning to Massachusetts

SHREWSBURY - The Ground Round is set to make its return to Massachusetts in January. An old Chinese restaurant, off Route 9 in Shrewsbury, is currently undergoing renovations to take customers back in time to one of Massachusetts' most beloved restaurant chains but with a modern twist.

The restaurant chain was founded in Massachusetts in 1969 before it filed for bankruptcy in 2004. Known for its peanut covered floors and pay-what-you-weigh system, the company had remained operational with locations in North Dakota and Ohio.

Joe and Nachi Shea live in Shrewsbury and had their eye on the company for years.

"This area of Shrewsbury had an iconic location. The brand is iconic and classic, and people all the time would talk about how much they missed it," said Joe Shea. "We were there all the time. It was the place to go after practice, or after games, or on the weekend with your family. It was the family place."

Four locations in Midwest

The Sheas purchased the rights and trademarks to The Ground Round. They own it and the four locations in the Midwest. Their goal was always to bring the company home to Massachusetts.

"It feels really good to know you can dream something and things can happen," said Shea. "If you keep your ear to the ground and work hard, and be a good person, things come back around."

Nachi and Joe Shea and WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt inside what will become The Ground Round off Route 9 in Shrewsbury. CBS Boston

"There is a lot of pressure because everyone has their fond memories of this place," said Nachi Shea. "I don't know about you guys, but memories are very personal."

"Definitely going to bring back popcorn"

The couple said they feel the pressure and are doing their best to strike nostalgic notes while bringing the brand into the 2020s. The Sheas say the menu will feature classics and a few newer items.

The company, famed for its peanuts, started shying away from them in the early 2000s when regulations around allergies tightened.

"But we are definitely going to bring back popcorn," said Nachi. "That is not a problem. I am sure we are going to be vacuuming more than we want to but that is OK. That's part of the experience."