Grocery stores are not open on Thanksgiving in Massachusetts. Here's why.

A last-minute trip to the grocery store before Thanksgiving dinner or a head start on Black Friday shopping may be an option for consumers in much of the United States on Thursday, but not in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is one of only a few states with "blue laws" that prevent supermarkets and most other retailers from opening on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas.

Blue laws date back to the colonial governments of the 1600s and were established to make sure people went to church on Sundays. They're called blue laws because the color blue is associated with high morality.

While they may be inconvenient for some, there hasn't been a significant political push in Massachusetts to let stores open up on Thanksgiving.

"It's not great public policy, but it's public policy that went back decades, hundreds of years and it's very hard to change that," Jon Hurst of the Massachusetts Retailers Association told WBZ-TV in 2023.

There are some exceptions to the blue laws. Small food stores that employ three or fewer people are exempt. But the big supermarket chains in Massachusetts, including Market Basket, Stop & Shop, Big Y, Wegmans, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Price Chopper and Star Market, will all be closed.

Here's a look what other retailers can and cannot open for the holiday.

Are pharmacies open on Thanksgiving?

Stores with pharmacies are allowed to open on Thanksgiving, but retailers like CVS and Walgreens often have special hours for the holiday, or close stores entirely. Check with your local pharmacy for more information.

Are restaurants open on Thanksgiving?

Restaurants are allowed to open on Thanksgiving. If you're looking for coffee for your Thanksgiving travel, Dunkin' and Starbucks will be open, but their hours will likely be shortened for the holiday.

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?

Liquor stores are required to close for Thanksgiving in Massachusetts.

Are gas stations open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, gas stations are open on Thanksgiving.