Driving for Thanksgiving? Here's when traffic is expected to be the worst in Massachusetts

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times of year for drivers and the warnings are out for when it's expected to be the worst in Massachusetts.

"We are projecting the 2025 traffic congestion will be heavier, it'll be earlier in the day than last year, and it will especially be heavy on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday this year," Massachusetts State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver told reporters at a news conference Monday in South Boston.

Gulliver said more than 90-precent of travelers choose to drive to their destinations at this time of year. The worst traffic congestion is typically on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstates 93, 95 and 84 and Route 3.

"Millions of us will be sharing the road before we share the table," Gulliver said. "We need every single driver out there on our roadways to focus."

"Bottom line, arriving 30 mins late is inconvenient, not arriving at all is a tragedy. We want people to be safe," he added.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is limiting construction this week to improve the flow of traffic.

Anyone flying out of Logan Airport this week is asked to take the MBTA to their terminal to avoid extra traffic congestion.

"Personnel will be available during your holiday travel at all our major stations to assist you with getting where you need to go," said MBTA chief operating officer Ryan Coholan.

Gulliver recommended that drivers keep an eye on Massachusetts 511 for real-time traffic updates. For information about MBTA travel, click here.