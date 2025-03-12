100 MBTA passengers evacuated in Boston after trolley rolls back into another

The MBTA partially shut down service on the Green Line in Boston Wednesday night because a trolley rolled back into the trolley behind it at Park Street. Approximately 100 passengers were told to get off the trolleys and walk through the tunnels to reach an exit.

"Possible human factors"

The incident sent delays down the line all the way to Kenmore on the other side of town. The MBTA is looking at "possible human factors" in the investigation.

Video from underground shows Green Line riders being evacuated off the trains and onto the tracks.

The MBTA said at around 7:20 p.m., a stopped Green Line trolley at Park Street headed eastbound rolled back and "hitched" to the trolley behind it. There were no injuries and no damage, according to the MBTA.

"I was on the Green Line and then it stopped for a pretty long time maybe like 10 to 15 minutes, so it took me a pretty long time to get here," said T rider Natasha Schweitzer.

Passengers from both trolleys were evacuated. They walked along the tracks between Park Street and Boylston stations.

Green Line service was suspended between Park Steet and Government Center for about an hour.

Many riders like Yara Khoury were forced to call an Uber. "I see this news on my socials and it's a bit frustrating," Khoury said. "Honestly, we are always worried, what if it is us next time."

Previous incidents on Green Line

This is just the latest incident on the Green Line.

Last month, five people were taken to the hospital after a speeding train ran into another in Somerville. Last October, a derailment closed a Cambridge section of the line for days.

"I think they have improved a little bit recently, that's surprising to me to hear that they have been crashing more again," Schweitzer said.

The MBTA says no one was injured in this incident. With service fully resumed the MBTA says they are investigating.

"Safety continues to be the MBTA's number one priority," a spokesperson for the MBTA said. "We apologize to riders who experienced service disruptions on the Green Line this evening."