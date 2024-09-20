New Hampshire boy meets blood stem cell donor who saved his life

BOSTON - Years after a selfless gift, a New Hampshire boy met the woman who saved his life.

There aren't words big enough, for gratitude of this magnitude. Once strangers, now connected for life - thanks to a blood stem cell transplant six years ago.

"Thinking that your child is going through this and you're going to lose them over this horrible disease, and this one person was able to save them," said Jill Smith.

WBZ has been following Grady Smith's journey for years. The 13-year-old from Salem, New Hampshire was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition adrenoleukodystrophy, which affects the nervous system. We first introduced you to him back in 2020, when he met the stranger from Michigan who saved his life - but virtually because of the pandemic.

"Hero" saved our son's life

"Grady needed me and there was no way I wasn't going to do it. That's just what I do. I was there to help," said Jessica Carroll in 2020.

And just this past June, WBZ cheered for Grady, as he cheered for his beloved Celtics in the NBA finals - thanks to tickets from Barstool's Dave Portnoy.

Friday night in New Hampshire, finally, in-person, a thank you for Jessica's selflessness; a celebration of Grady's survival.

"You really can't quantify it into words. It's more of a feeling. We're so grateful. We're excited to meet the person, the hero, who saved our son's life," said Jeff Smith.

