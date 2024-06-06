Young Celtics fan battling rare genetic condition gets NBA Finals tickets from Dave Portnoy

BOSTON - Thirteen-year-old Grady Smith and his nine-year-old brother Colin from Salem, New Hampshire are massive Celtics fans and their road to the NBA Finals is unlike any other.

"It's my dream. I have always wanted to go to a finals game. It's insane. It's mind-blowing," Grady said.

Six years ago, Grady was diagnosed with ALD, a rare genetic condition. Recently he's been dealing with side effects of a bone marrow transplant that he had two years ago.

On Wednesday, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy put out the call to his millions of followers that he was giving away a set of tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It got the attention of Brian Babz, better known as "BabzOnTheMic," who tweeted a pitch for Grady to get the tickets. It went viral.

"The Jules bump"

"It built so quick, it got in the hands of Julian Edelman. And once Julian Edelman got it, you got the Jules bump, it was there," Babz said.

"I showed him, and he got a big smile on his face," said Jillian Smith, Grady's mother. "And I was like everyone, and their mother is going to want these tickets."

"Within 20 minutes I got a text message from Dave Portnoy, and I thought it was fake," Jillian said.

But it was not fake. The family had been selected for tickets to the Celtics-Mavericks game Thursday night. Grady learned the news during treatment Wednesday afternoon.

Grady Smith and his family at NBA Finals Game 1 in Boston. CBS Boston

"I have always been a fan maybe since I was maybe even younger than my brother," Grady said. "It's a cool feeling. Especially being here with my entire family."

"I just like how the whole family is together to watch a finals game," Grady's brother Colin said.

A break from the battle

Grady says basketball is his therapy. He knows more about this Celtics team than most. Game 1 is a break from the battle he continues to fight back home.

"As people say it takes a village," said Jeffrey Smith, Grady's father.

"The past few months have been pretty rough for Grady and our family. And this is definitely going to lift his spirits big time," Jillian said.

Grady's prediction for the NBA Finals is the Celtics in six games.