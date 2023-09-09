Gov. Healey asks Department of Homeland Security to make it easier for migrants to work in Massachusetts

Healey asks federal government to make it easier for migrants to work in Mass.

Healey asks federal government to make it easier for migrants to work in Mass.

Healey asks federal government to make it easier for migrants to work in Mass.

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey is reaching out to the federal government to make it easier for migrants to work in Massachusetts.

Healey sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, requesting changes in the work authorization process. She said allowing migrants to work will relieve some of the pressure on the emergency shelter system and address the statewide worker shortage.

Last week, Healey activated the National Guard to assist at emergency shelters.