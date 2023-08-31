Massachusetts National Guard activated for emergency shelters amid rise in migrant families

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey has activated the National Guard to provide services at emergency shelter hotels across Massachusetts amid a rise in migrant families arriving in the state.

Up to 250 National Guard members will assist food, transportation, medical care and other basic needs at hotels that don't have a contracted service provider. They will also help with enrolling children in local schools.

This comes as Healey issued a state of emergency earlier this month over the rising number of migrant families in Massachusetts.

There are currently more than 6,000 families, including children and pregnant women, staying in emergency shelters in the state.

"Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services," Healey said in a statement. "We're grateful to the brave men and women of the National Guard for stepping up to help us ensure that every family in emergency shelter has their needs met, including access to food, transportation, medical care, and education. While we work to implement a more permanent staffing solution, the National Guard will provide an efficient and effective means of delivering these services and keeping everybody safe."