Gorham, NH double murder suspect arrested in Arlington

ARLINGTON -- A New Hampshire murder suspect was arrested in Arlington on Friday. Craig Keville, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

He's accused of killing 28-year-old Holly Banks and 42-year-old Keith Labelle in a Gorham, N.H. home on April 27.

Keville is being held on a fugitive of justice charge in Massachusetts. He will be arraigned on that charge at a larger date.

Police said Banks and Labelle were shot to death.