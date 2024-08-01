Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward announces retirement

John Karalis on a special Celtics locker room and the team's stability throughout its title run

BOSTON – Gordon Hayward, who spent three seasons with the Celtics after signing a large contract in free agency, announced his retirement on Thursday.

Hayward averaged just over 15 points per game for his career after being drafted by Utah out of Butler in 2010.

In 2017, Hayward signed a 4-year, $128 million deal to play in Boston. The Celtics planned to jumpstart their rebuild by pairing Hayward with Kyrie Irving, who they traded for in the same offseason.

Instead, Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury just minutes into his first regular season game with the Celtics and was forced to miss the entire season.

Hayward played two more years with the Celtics before going to the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade deal.

The 34-year-old released a statement announcing his decision.

"Today, I am officially retiring from the game of Basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined," he said.

"As I move to spend more time with my family as a father and husband, I look forward to new adventures and challenges, taking with me the lessons I've learned on the court that will guide me across my next chapters, both in business and in life," Hayward added.

While playing at Butler University, Hayward nearly led the Bulldogs to a miraculous upset over Duke in the 2010 national championship game. Hayward's heave from halfcourt bounced off the rim, and the Blue Devils held on to win.