Gloucester residents concerned about discolored water

GLOUCESTER - Neighbors in Gloucester are not loving their dirty water, in fact, they are sick of drinking and bathing in brown and yellow water.

"Once I started tasting the water compared to spring water, and cooking with it, I realized there may be a problem," said Gloucester resident Joseph Klyce.

He has been dealing with the water issue for so long that he installed a water filter in his shower. The filter is supposed to be changed every one to two months, but he has to do it roughly every eight showers. He also claims the water made his dog sick.

"My dog was getting sick periodically here and there for no reason at all. I was feeding the dog the regular tap water of course," explained Klyce. "Once I switched the dog from tap water to the spring water, the dog is no longer sick."

Gloucester resident Joseph Klyce holds dirty and clean water filters CBS Boston

When he took his complaints to his fellow neighbors, he discovered the issue was happening across the city.

"Within two hours I got 167 messages from housewives and mothers showing me pictures, and telling me testimonials from all around Gloucester," says Klyce.

He quickly called a plumber for help. They suggested he make sure the brown water was not coming from a broken water heater. When he poured hot and cold water into separate bowls, the color was the same dingy yellow. He knew the issue was outside of his home.

"I know many mothers who have called into the Department of Public Works (DPW) trying to discuss the matter of what is going on with the water," tells Klyce.

We reached out to the mayor's office and DPW. They say excessive rain has led to the buildup of a mineral called manganese. They say tests show the manganese levels in the water are well below the acceptable levels for adults and children. The mayor's office says crews are changing the drinking water reservoirs soon. They expect the smell and discoloration to be gone within 10 days.