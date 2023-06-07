Watch CBS News
Woman with tattoo found dead on New Hampshire highway identified as Gina Maiorano; Thomas Shane Hanley arrested

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Thomas Shane Hanley arrested after woman with tattoo found dead on NH highway
Thomas Shane Hanley arrested after woman with tattoo found dead on NH highway 00:36

HOPKINTON, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police have identified a woman with a unique tattoo who was found dead on a highway and they've made an arrest in the case.

Gina Maiorano, 27, of Henniker, New Hampshire, was found in the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 in Hopkinton early Monday morning. Police had trouble identifying her so they released an image of a tattoo on her back hoping to generate leads. It showed a feather with birds flying out of it.

tattoo-copy.jpg
The woman had a tattoo on the small of her back showing a bird feather with birds flying out of it, police say. New Hampshire State Police

Investigators said Wednesday they were able to identify Maiorano "after intensive investigative work."

An autopsy found she died from "blunt impact head injuries," but it's not clear yet how she suffered those injuries.

Police arrested a man from Henniker Tuesday night in connection with the case. Thirty-year-old Thomas Shane Hanley is charged with stalking and breach of bail. He's also facing a felony charge of conduct after an accident.

thomas-hanley-booking-photo-002-copy.jpg
Thomas Shane Hanley New Hampshire State Police

"The parties involved in the incident have been identified and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public," state police said in a statement Wednesday.

"New Hampshire State Police would like to extend their appreciation to the media, members of the public, and partner agencies and organizations that assisted with making the identification possible."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 8:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

