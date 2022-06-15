Gillette Stadium will host Army-Navy football game in 2023

FOXBORO -- One of the most historic rivalries in football is coming to Gillette Stadium. The home of the New England Patriots will play host to the Army-Navy game in 2023, it was announced Wednesday.

The third time was the charm for Kraft Sports and Entertainment Group, which had put in two previous bids to host the matchup. The Army-Navy showdown at Gillette is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

"In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries," said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. "That's why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America's Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army Navy Game. It's a nationally-televised, signature game that we have all grown up watching. It will be our privilege and honor to welcome the Army and Navy teams, their families and all the patriots who annually attend the game. I want to thank the New England Army Navy Committee and all who partnered with us in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for their dedication and passionate support in their mission to bring America's Game to New England."

The Army-Navy rivalry goes all the way back to 1890, when the two schools first played. They have met annually since 1930, with Navy leading the all-time series 62-53-7. The Midshipmen have won two of the last three meetings, and 16 of the previous 20 matchups with their rival.

The Patriots have some pretty deep connections to the Naval Academy, starting with head coach Bill Belichick. His father, Steve, was a scout and assistant coach at Navy for over 30 years. In 2020, Belichick received the key to the City of Annapolis during an Army-Navy lacrosse game.

Patriots longsnapper Joe Cardona is also a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve, and has facilitated more than a dozen re-enlistment and retirement ceremonies at Gillette Stadium for fellow military members. Last year's Army-Navy game fell during New England's bye week, which allowed Cardona to attend "America's Game" for the first time since he graduated from the Naval Academy in 2015.